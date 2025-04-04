Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $186.25 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,155 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $186,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE KIM opened at $20.06 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

