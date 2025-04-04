Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $195.41 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $195,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $231.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

