Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $281.57 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,931,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AZEK were worth $281,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth $59,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.25 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,951.20. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

