Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 204,457 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $255,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $203.30 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

