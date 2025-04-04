Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Posts Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.62 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAV4 stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £84.39 million, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.15. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 52-week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.59.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 alerts:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s payout ratio is currently 441.12%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.