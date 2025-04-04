MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 23,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 10,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 18.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.