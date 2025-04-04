McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.4% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

View Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile



McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

