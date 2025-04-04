Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a 3.8% increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

