Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $376.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $304.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.70 and its 200-day moving average is $338.09. Medpace has a one year low of $289.01 and a one year high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

