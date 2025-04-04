Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after purchasing an additional 916,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,225,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,771,029,000 after purchasing an additional 133,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after buying an additional 1,242,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,633,000 after buying an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.