Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,460,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after buying an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,385,000 after acquiring an additional 314,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cencora by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 308,773 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $289.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $291.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

