Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,775,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,882,000 after purchasing an additional 492,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,725,000 after buying an additional 365,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $376,209,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

