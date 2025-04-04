Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Trading Down 0.2 %

AVA opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.