Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $144.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.00.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

