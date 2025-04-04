Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,441,915.92. This trade represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

