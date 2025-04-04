Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) Insider Buys £4,193.40 in Stock

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Chubb acquired 69,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,193.40 ($5,494.50).

Metals Exploration Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MTL opened at GBX 6.23 ($0.08) on Friday. Metals Exploration plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.94 ($0.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of £201.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

