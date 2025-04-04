Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 222,943 shares trading hands.
Methes Energies International Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.
