MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478,065 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

NYSE:MET opened at $75.80 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

