MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

