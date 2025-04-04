MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading 21.7% Higher – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 88,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 85,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 25.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of -1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

