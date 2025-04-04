MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 331 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 331 ($4.34), with a volume of 63072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50 ($4.44).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.26.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

