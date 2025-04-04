Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIST

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MIST opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.83. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.