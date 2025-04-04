Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $310.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

TIGO stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

