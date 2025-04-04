Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Featured Articles

