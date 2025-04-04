Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE MIR opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 488,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 258.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.