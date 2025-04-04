Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVR Energy Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of CVI stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 299.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $65,846.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,574,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,553,462.72. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,492,540 shares of company stock worth $27,049,928. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

