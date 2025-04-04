Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 69.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

