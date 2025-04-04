Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $690.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $630.00 to $690.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $716.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.78. McKesson has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $726.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 75.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of McKesson by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in McKesson by 34.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

