Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 894,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 147.73%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

