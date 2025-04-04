Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Price

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LINE. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lineage from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LINE

Lineage Price Performance

Lineage Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Lineage has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lineage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.