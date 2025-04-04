Morgan Stanley Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $19.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. Macerich has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -86.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

