Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $294.45 and last traded at $292.06. 36,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 126,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.51.

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Morningstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

