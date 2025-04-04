Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $9,178,648. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $213.11 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

