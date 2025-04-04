Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 219,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224,106 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after buying an additional 37,943 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI opened at $259.11 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $185.03 and a 52-week high of $283.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.18. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

