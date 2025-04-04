Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 975,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $17,046,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.