Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $159.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.28. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

