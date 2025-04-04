Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 40,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.



