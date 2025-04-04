Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $468,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 288.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $3,516,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after purchasing an additional 626,427 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $6,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

