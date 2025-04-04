Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $631,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,643,589. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

