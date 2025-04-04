Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,490,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $295.96 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.51 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.43.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

