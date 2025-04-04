Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $404.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $402.30 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.