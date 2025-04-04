Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $449.17 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.45 and a 12 month high of $458.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

