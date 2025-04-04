Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,161 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,841.78. The trade was a 15.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,666 shares of company stock worth $61,513,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

