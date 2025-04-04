Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 28,762 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,301,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth about $24,920,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $870,408.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,825.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,848,926. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Report on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.