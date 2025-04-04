MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 29483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 785.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSG Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

