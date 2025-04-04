Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.81. 977,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,748,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $795.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,311,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

