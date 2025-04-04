Naomi O. Seligman Sells 2,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oracle Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,968,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,138. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oracle

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Oracle by 30.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 30,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

