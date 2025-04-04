Natalie Glance Sells 3,482 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total transaction of $1,112,812.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,668,147.09. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $313.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.32 and a 200 day moving average of $325.78.

Duolingo last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Duolingo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $22,343,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

