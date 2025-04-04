National Bank Financial Comments on OTCMKTS:EXROF Q1 Earnings

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exro Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Exro Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

Exro Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 1,533.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million.

About Exro Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.