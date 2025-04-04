National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:CP Q1 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.36.

TSE CP opened at C$99.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$97.52 and a twelve month high of C$121.35. The stock has a market cap of C$92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

